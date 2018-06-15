Police respond to reports of man with gun at Hoover Dam bridge

LAS VEGAS -- Numerous law enforcement units from Nevada and Arizona have responded to reports of a person with a gun at Hoover Dam, reports CBS affiliate KLAS, citing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police tell the station the man is barricaded inside a car.

#Hooverdam #armoredcar #maskedman breaking news right now, sideways In the car blocking the freeway flashing notes in the window pic.twitter.com/2Kt9VPbQmR — will sturgeon 🐠🌈🌊 (@will3ten) June 15, 2018

The dam is located on the Colorado River, on the border of Nevada and Arizona.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the man is in a car and blocking travel lanes on U.S. 93 at the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge that spans the two states. Authorities have not been able to confirm if the man has a weapon, the station reports.

The interstate is closed in both directions, the station reports.

Metro Police, NHP, Arizona Highway Patrol, Boulder City Police and Lake Mead National Park Service are at the scene.

Photos posted to social media showed law enforcement response and backed-up traffic on the bridge.

This is a developing story.