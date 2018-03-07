Police raid Heather Locklear's home on gun search

Police raided the home of Heather Locklear on Tuesday, searching for a firearm after they say she threatened to shoot law enforcement officers when they arrested her on Feb. 25 in a domestic violence incident.

"She had made some very specific threats to deputies after her last arrest," Captain Mike Beckett with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told ET. "There was a firearm registered in her name, so the purpose of the search was simply to go and look for that firearm."

According to a news release from police, Locklear "told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again."

Detectives searched the 56-year-old actress' home in Thousand Oaks, California, starting around noon Tuesday but did not locate the firearm.

Locklear was arrested Feb. 25 on a felony count of domestic violence and three counts of battery on a peace officer. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at the time told ET, "Yesterday at about 10 p.m., our deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. When they arrived, Ms. Locklear was uncooperative with the deputies and actually battered three of our deputies. We initiated an investigation, which revealed that she had actually battered a boyfriend at the residence prior to our arrival. She was arrested for 1 count felony domestic violence and 3 counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer."

The spokesperson added, "[Locklear] had claimed that she was injured prior to our arrival, although we did not see any evidence of it. Out of an abundance for caution, she was transported to a local hospital where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released."

Just hours after that, her boyfriend, Chris Heisser was arrested on a DUI charge.

Locklear has a history of trouble with the law and problems with substance abuse, having been arrested in 2008 on suspicion of DUI (the charge was later reduced to reckless driving) and been in and out of rehab multiple times.

Sources have told ET that Locklear's life had been "spiraling out of control" recently, leading up to her latest arrest. They suspected that the arrest represented "rock bottom" for the talented actress.

Locklear is expected to make an appearance in Ventura Superior Court next week.

To see more on Locklear's run-ins with police, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Locklear's mugshot released after domestic violence arrest

Heather Locklear hospitalized after car accident

Exclusive: Heather Locklear pokes fun at rumored past substance abuse struggles on "Fresh Off the Boat"