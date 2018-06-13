CBSN
CBS News June 13, 2018, 2:45 AM

Police press manhunt after 2 cops shot in Pittsburgh suburb

Police were searching for whoever shot two officefrs late on June 12, 2018 in North Braddock township, a suburb east of Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Authorities were trying to track down the person who shot two police officers late Tuesday night in North Braddock, a suburb east of Pittsburgh, reports CBS Pittsburgh.

The officer reportedly were only grazed by the bullets:

Police set up a roadblock in the area of the shooting and were checking every vehicle that came by.

A SWAT team also responded and was seen going into a home at around 2:30 a.m. An Allegheny County Bomb Squad truck was also spotted in the vicinity.

Police were going door-to-door, checking on the people who live in the neighborhood.

Officers remained on the scene well after midnight and into the early morning hours of Wednesday, CBS Pittsburgh says.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News