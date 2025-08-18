3 police officers shot, wounded while responding to call in Utah; man taken into custody

Three police officers were injured in a shooting in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, police said.

The officers were responding to a disturbance call late Sunday in a neighborhood in Tremonton. The extent of their injuries and their conditions weren't immediately known.

"Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire," Police Detective Crystal Beck of neighboring Brigham City told reporters. "They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio."

Beck said once additional police arrived, "they were able to locate the subject of the shooting and take him into custody."

Beck confirmed that multiple agencies, including a SWAT team, from three counties responded to the scene.

Beck said she did not have the suspect's name but said he is in custody at the Box Elder County Jail. She said there was no threat to the public.

Beck said the officers were injured but had no information on their conditions. She said no citizens were injured.

Police Detective Crystal Beck speaks to reporter on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. Three police officers were injured in a shooting in a northern Utah city and a man was taken into custody, police said. KUTV

"I think it leaves a big impact when any officer is involved in something like this," Beck said. "It affects not only the officers here in our community but also all over Utah, all over the nation."

Tremonton, which has about 10,000 people, is about 75 miles north of Salt Lake City.