Watch CBS News
World

Police: Hostage situation ended in German city of Dresden

/ CBS/AP

Gunman takes hostages at German shopping mall
Hostage standoff at Dresden, Germany shopping mall 00:33

German police say they have ended a hostage situation in the eastern city of Dresden, following reports of shots fired Saturday morning.

Authorities had urged people to avoid an area in the city center and ordered Dresden's Christmas market to remain closed while the operation was underway.

Shortly after noon, police announced on Twitter that the hostage situation was over.

"Two outwardly uninjured people are in our care," they added. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect had been arrested.

Radio Dresden reported that a gunman earlier tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based, near the city's main train station. The man reportedly fired several shots before fleeing, according to Radio Dresden.

Dresden police separately confirmed that a 62-year-old woman was found dead in another part of the city Saturday. Her 40-year-old son was named as a suspect. Police declined to confirm whether there was a connection between the killing and the hostage situation.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.