Suspect arrested in Oklahoma party shooting that killed 1, injured 22, police say

Police announced Wednesday that an 18-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that left one woman dead and 22 other people wounded last weekend during a nighttime party beside an Oklahoma lake.

Police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond said the man, identified as Jaylan Amhad Davis, has been charged in connection with the Sunday night shooting, which erupted following an argument between two females that escalated into an altercation between rival gang members. Police said that more than 80 rounds were fired.

Davis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and the charge will be upgraded to felony murder, Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger said at a news conference. His bond was set at $1 million, according to jail records. The woman killed was identified as 18-year-old Avianna Smith-Gray.

It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Younger said Davis turned himself in Wednesday morning after police produced an arrest warrant. Police believe there's at least one more suspect.

"We're trying to find justice for 23 people that were shot, one that's deceased and even the people that were involved. I think it's important not to demonize or separate the parties here," Younger said.

Authorities first received reports of shots being fired at about 9 p.m. Sunday. The shooting took place at Arcadia Lake, a popular boating, fishing and swimming spot in the suburb just 13 miles north of Oklahoma City. Six of the victims are juveniles, some as young as 15, Younger said.

The party had been promoted across social media and drew a large crowd of mostly young adults from around the Oklahoma City area.

The shooting broke out just as officers were responding to a noise complaint about the party, police previously said. They noted that organizers hadn't sought the necessary reservations for such an event.