An Indian national accused of plotting to assassinate a prominent political dissident in New York City, allegedly at the behest of an Indian government intelligence official, was sentenced Friday to 19 and a half years in prison, the Justice Department said.

Nikhil Gupta, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, was allegedly recruited by former Indian intelligence official Vikash Yadav in 2023 to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Yadav, who is also facing criminal charges in the case, remains in India.

The plot was foiled by Drug Enforcement Administration agents, after Gupta unwittingly contacted one of their confidential sources to try to arrange Pannun's murder.

India has previously denied any involvement, CBS News partner BBC News reported.

Pannun, a dual Canadian and American, is a Sikh separatist and a vocal critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

The alleged plot targeting Pannun unfolded at the same time that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another prominent Sikh separatist and friend of Pannun, was gunned down and killed in June 2023 by assassins outside his gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

In September 2023, Canadian officials said they had evidence linking his killing to Indian government agents, in violation of Canada's sovereignty.

Pannun is the founder of Sikhs for Justice, a group that advocates for the creation of Khalistan, an independent nation-state that is now part of India's Punjab province. His group organizes non-binding referendums that allow Sikhs to vote on the issue.

The separatist movement he champions led to a violent insurgency in India's Punjab state in the 1980s and 1990s before it was crushed by government forces. Many Sikhs in America and Canada refer to those events as a genocide — a claim India denies.

India has previously labeled both Pannun and Nijjar as terrorists or charged them in absentia with terrorism-related offenses. Pannun says those charges are bogus and are acts of retaliation over his political beliefs.

File photo: Sikhs for Justice hold a march and rally near the United Nations protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, on Aug. 15, 2019. DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

In a victim impact statement he submitted to the court ahead of the sentencing, he said that while he continues to advocate for the Khalistan movement, he now is forced to rely on an "expensive and extended security plan."

"It has been 1,200 days now that I have been living with a security detail," he said.

"I have been warned by multi-country intelligence agents that the threat to my life remains active. …The hardest question I face is whether someone else could be harmed just because they were around me."