PlayStation Classic: Sony reveals full list of pre-loaded games for new mini console

Sony has confirmed the 20 pre-loaded games that will come with the new mini PlayStation console coming out in December –– nearly 25 years after the original release date. Along with the games, the "PlayStation Classic" will much smaller than the original and nostalgic gamers are excited.

Mary Yee, vice president of marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed the remaining list of games on Monday in a company blog post following the "positive response" to the PlayStation Classic announcement last month. Sony previously said it would include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.

Metal Gear Solid! Twisted Metal! Cool Boarders 2! PlayStation Classic comes pre-loaded with 20 iconic games, and we’ve got the full list: https://t.co/iiVT7nHeEQ #PlayStationClassic pic.twitter.com/WEhAQAq1Gu — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 29, 2018

Full list of PlayStation Classic games:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

The response on social media has been mixed with enthusiasm and disappointment with Sony's selection of games.

That lineup is missing so many key games. Twisted Metal 2, Resident Evil 2 & 3, Gran Turismo 1 or 2, Crash Team Racing, Silent Hill, Dino Crisis 2, Ace Combat 1 & 2, Chrono Cross, Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, Tony Hawk (tho music licensing surely is an issue there). — Joe Moore (@Joe_Toyark) October 29, 2018

A PlayStation classic WITHOUT crash? Issa L dude... — MyTeam Hokage ✘ @TwitchCon (@_AMBISH) October 29, 2018

Release date, price of mini PlayStation

The PlayStation Classic will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting Dec. 3 for $99.99. However, the mini console is already available for pre-order at select retailers. It will come with two controllers, an HDMI cable and "many hours of fun," according to Sony.

Sony joins Nintendo in the market for '90s gamers after their wildly successful sales with NES Classic Edition, a miniature version of the old console.