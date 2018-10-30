PlayStation Classic: Sony reveals full list of pre-loaded games for new mini console

Sony has confirmed the 20 pre-loaded games that will come with the new mini PlayStation console coming out in December –– nearly 25 years after the original release date. Along with the games, the "PlayStation Classic" will much smaller than the original and nostalgic gamers are excited.
Mary Yee, vice president of marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed the remaining list of games on Monday in a company blog post following the "positive response" to the PlayStation Classic announcement last month. Sony previously said it would include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.
Full list of PlayStation Classic games:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director's Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
The response on social media has been mixed with enthusiasm and disappointment with Sony's selection of games.
Release date, price of mini PlayStation
The PlayStation Classic will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting Dec. 3 for $99.99. However, the mini console is already available for pre-order at select retailers. It will come with two controllers, an HDMI cable and "many hours of fun," according to Sony.
Sony joins Nintendo in the market for '90s gamers after their wildly successful sales with NES Classic Edition, a miniature version of the old console.