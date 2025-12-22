Plane makes safe emergency landing in Colorado without a pilot's help, in first "Autoland" use

A plane landed at Colorado's Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport without a pilot's help on Saturday in what appears to be the first real-world use of new safety technology. According to Garmin, their emergency "Autoland" system was activated for the first time ever for the landing at around 2 p.m. Saturday. The landing was successful and the charter company for the plane told CBS Colorado that everyone involved was OK.

According to LiveATC and a pilot that heard the communication at the time, a robotic voice over air traffic control communication can be heard saying, "Pilot incapacitation, two miles south… emergency Autoland in 19 minutes on runway 3-0."

It came not long after taking off from Aspen's airport reported a pressurization problem while flying over the Denver Metro area.

"We lost pressurization," the pilot told air traffic control.

Cases of pilot incapacitation are rare, but nearly always fatal. The Autoland system works with the push of a button and can be activated by anyone on board the aircraft or can self-activate after a prolonged period of no pilot activity.

In the air traffic control audio, the same robotic voice can also be heard describing the flight's tail number as N479BR. On Flight Aware, this tail number is shown landing at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on Saturday afternoon, flying in from Aspen.

Local flight instructor Adam Lendi was with a student when he says he heard the traffic over his radio and went out to see the plane land.

"We saw the fire trucks starting to head out," Lendi went on to explain, "I was familiar with the auto land systems, and I recognized that's what was going on. So I told my student, I said, 'We might be witnessing something pretty cool here.'"

Adam Lendi

In a statement to CBS Colorado, Garmin said: "Garmin can confirm that an emergency Autoland activation occurred at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colorado. The Autoland took place on Saturday, Dec. 20, resulting in a successful landing. We look forward to sharing additional details at the appropriate time."

Flight Aware shows the operators of the plane that landed at that time as Buffalo River Aviation, who say everyone involved is OK, but did not clarify what happened or how many people were on board.

Garmin's Autoland technology for a general aviation aircraft came out in 2019, and the company says this is the first time it's ever been activated.

CBS News cameras were the first to be allowed on board to see the technology in action back in 2019 as it was being approved by the FAA.

Larry Anglisano, an aviation journalist for AVBrief, described Autoland as a fail-safe for when the airplane is in working order but the pilot might not be able to take control. He says Autoland can even turn itself on if the pilot fails to interact with the system for a long period of time.

Larry Anglisano/AVBrief

"This is a smart computer that's smart enough to know the pilot is incapacitated and smart enough to know where to put the airplane down for a safe landing based on the amount of runway that's needed; it'll fly around weather," Anglisano said.

And on Saturday, the tech did just that as it brought anyone on board safely to the ground. Lendi says flights were kept out of the airspace for about an hour during this time.

"It's reassuring just to know that, if you know, as I progress in my flying career, that if I were in a situation where something happened to me, there could be an option for everybody in the plane to make it on the ground safely," Lendi said.

CBS Colorado has reached out to the FAA and airport leadership for comment, but as of Sunday evening, had not heard back.