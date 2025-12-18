Plane crashes while landing at North Carolina airport

A business jet crashed while landing at an airport in Statesville, North Carolina, authorities say.

Multiple people died in the crash, a local sheriff said, CBS affiliate WBTV reported.

The Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A picture of the plane showed it engulfed in a large fire.

In a social media post, the aiport confirmed there was an "aircraft incident" and said the FAA was en route to investigate.

The airport says on its website that Statesville Regional Airport, which is about 45 minutes north of Charlotte, provides corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams.

Flight tracking records show that a Cessna 550 that departed from Statesville Regional Airport just after 10 a.m. is owned by a private North Carolina company, according to WBTV. The private company is affiliated with Greg Biffle, a retired NASCAR driver, the station reported, citing business records.

It is unclear who was on the plane when it crashed.

A flight path available on FlightAware, a flight tracking website, appears to show that the plane departed then looped back toward the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.