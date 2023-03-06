1 killed, 2 critically injured in Long Island plane crash

One person was killed and two more were critically injured when a small plane crashed on Long Island in New York on Sunday, police said. The sightseeing plane crashed around 3 p.m., officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Piper PA 28 crashed while on approach to Republic Airport in Farmingdale, New York.

"Republic Airport air traffic controllers received a mayday call from a small privately-owned aircraft. The pilot was reporting smoke in the cockpit," Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan said, according to CBS New York.

Rowan said the flight had been airborne for "some time" and the plane was attempting to return to Republic Airport when it crashed on its "attempted final approach."

The plane crash-landed about 300 feet away from a Long Island Rail Road track in North Lindenhurst, CBS New York reported.

The two injured occupants were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and there was no update on their condition as of Sunday night, CBS New York reported.

The person who was killed was not immediately identified and it was not clear if that person was piloting the plane or was a passenger.

No injuries were reported on the ground, according to CBS New York.