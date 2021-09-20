Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots and damaging 3 homes

A military aircraft crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth, a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas. Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said officials received the call regarding the downed plane at just before 11 a.m. Sunday, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported.

"Initially units reported that one pilot had ejected and was caught in some power lines," said Manoushagian. "Another pilot had ejected and was found in the neighborhood."

Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said two injured pilots were transported to the hospital.

"The instructor pilot was reported in stable condition and the student naval aviator was reported in serious condition – his injuries were not life threatening," a Navy statement issued Sunday night said.

Debris is seen in the Lake Worth neighborhood in Texas. CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Arthur said three homes were damaged and that The Red Cross was on scene helping residents who were affected by the crash. Three residents of those homes were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries.

"This incident could have been much worse knowing that this plane went down in a residential area," said Arthur.

Arthur said they are working with all agencies and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to make sure the scene is processed and documented.

One witness told CBS DFW that his vehicle was damaged by what appeared to be an ejected pilot seat. He said one of the pilots appeared to be engulfed in flames before hitting power lines.

Manoushagian said Fort Worth Police and Fire, Tarrant County Constable's Office, Tarrant County Emergency Management all assisted Lake Worth in response to the crash.

The Fort Worth Police Department released a statement later Sunday, saying in part: "We are incredibly fortunate that the plane crashed in the backyards of the homes and not the residences themselves. We are also able to confirm that two off-duty Fort Worth Fire Department firefighters witnessed the crash and responded immediately. They were first on the scene to provide assistance to the injured pilots."