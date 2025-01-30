Figure skaters in D.C. plane crash had been pursuing dreams at National Development Camp

Skating Club of Boston mourns 6 community members killed in plane crash in Washington Skating Club of Boston mourns 6 community members killed in plane crash in Washington 02:52

It's an invitation every young American figure skater dreams of receiving. The National Development Camp marks both a career milestone for athletes as well as a hope that even bigger goals are within reach.

For the figure skaters, coaches and parents on American Eagle flight 5342, those dreams are no more.

Every year the National Development Camp brings together nearly 150 up-and-coming athletes at the juvenile through novice levels. Mostly young teens, attendees participate in on- and off-ice training sessions led by some of the sport's biggest names.

Olympic bronze and world silver medalist Ashley Wagner describes the camp as a turning point.

"You gain access to coaches you never thought you would work with, who have taught champions. Judges begin to recognize your skating in a new way," Wagner tells CBS News. "It's the moment when Olympic dreams start to feel within reach, shifting from something distant to something tangible."

As a former figure skater myself, I can attest these camps represent validation for years of hard work and sacrifice: the early morning training sessions spent in a frigid rink, the school dances missed while traveling to a competition.

The invite-only experiences represent an acknowledgement of potential — and are often some of the most exciting moments of a young skater's life.

One of the victims, Spencer Lane, shared that joy on social media.

"I am so happy to have qualified for national development camp," Lane wrote. "It has been my goal almost ever since I became aware that it was a thing. I learned so much new information that I can apply to my everyday life."

The National Development Camp also presents athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills in hopes of getting assigned to international competitions.

Wagner shares, "This camp is more than just an event; it's a gateway into a new chapter where skating is no longer just something you do, it becomes a part of who you are."

And with that comes a community. I trained at The Skating Club of Boston for the better part of my career — the same club as Lane. Dedicating yourself to such a mentally and physically strenuous sport can be isolating. But having training mates that understand the sacrifice can make all the difference.

These camps allow skaters to build that camaraderie across the country.

"The connections formed at these camps go beyond the rink; they create a lifelong bond between athletes who share the same passion, dedication and dreams," says three-time U.S. national champion Wagner. "I have friends that I met at events just like this camp who will be in my life forever."

Just hours before the plane crash, Lane echoed that sentiment on Instagram.

"Huge thank you to all the amazing friends, coaches and faculty that I have met over the last week. It was such an amazing experience."

U.S. Figure Skating shared a statement on the crash, saying "we are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts."

The camp is one of the first steps to becoming part of Team USA — a future so quickly taken away for these young athletes, Wagner says.

"Losing these skaters at this pivotal moment in their journey is an unfathomable loss to our sport and our community."