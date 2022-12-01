Watch CBS News
2 killed in small plane crash at Southern California airport

By Faris Tanyos

Two people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed Wednesday morning at an airport in the Southern California city of Torrance, authorities said.

The crash involving a single-engine Arion Lightning occurred at about 11 a.m., while the pilot was attempting to land at Torrance Municipal Airport, also known as Zamperini Field, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CBS News.

Both people aboard the plane died, the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed to CBS Los Angeles. Their names were not immediately released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash.

The city of Torrance is located in the South Bay region of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, about 20 miles south of downtown L.A. 

A single-engine plane crashed at Torrance Municipal Airport in Torrance, California, on Nov. 30, 2022. Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images

First published on November 30, 2022 / 9:30 PM

