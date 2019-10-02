World War II-era bomber plane crashes at Bradley Airport in Connecticut

A World War II-era bomber plane has crashed Wednesday morning at the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Lock, Connecticut. CBS affiliate WFSB reports that fire officials confirm the Boeing B-17 Bomber, knows as "The Flying Fortress," crashed at the airport and that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have responded.

A Connecticut local of the IAFF firefighters union has tweeted this image from Bradley International Airport, saying: 'Our crews are operating at an aircraft crash.' A local fire department says the plane that crashed was a vintage Boeing B-17 bomber. pic.twitter.com/H2nWN4mx02 — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) October 2, 2019

The FAA confirmed to CBS News that the vintage aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 6 during an attempted landing at 10 a.m. The FAA said the aircraft is a civilian registered aircraft and was not flown by the military.

The Bradley International Airport put out a statement on Twitter that said, "We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available."

It was not immediatley clear how many people were on board or where the plane was going. Airport officials told the Associated Press the plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.

There is no word yet on possible fatalities. Several pictures posted on Twitter show a fire with black smoke rising from near the airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.