Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect indicted on 44 counts

PITTSBURGH -- A federal grand jury has indicted Robert Bowers, the man accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, on 44 counts, CBS Pittsburgh/KDKA reports. The indictment, announced Wednesday, was expected.

"Today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts, and healing for the victims' families, the Jewish community, and our city," U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said. "Our office will spare no resource, and will work with professionalism, integrity and diligence, in a way that honors the memories of the victims."

The charges are as follows:

Eleven counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death

Eleven counts of use and discharge of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence

Two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury

Eleven counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer

One count of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer

According to police, 46-year-old Bowers walked into the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday yelling anti-Semitic slurs and shooting at worshipers while three separate services were taking place. In addition to those killed, several were injured, including six police officers.

"Every American has the right to attend their house of worship in safety," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. "The defendant in this case allegedly murdered 11 innocent people during religious services and injured four law enforcement officers. These alleged crimes are incomprehensibly evil and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation."

Bowers made his first appearance in federal court Monday afternoon. He was seated in a wheelchair and displayed no emotion as he was brought into the courtroom.

Bowers is now being held in the Butler County Jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday. Federal prosecutors have previously indicated they plan to seek the death penalty.