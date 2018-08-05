Freight train derails in Pittsburgh, sending cars plummeting onto tracks below

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Pittsburgh on Sunday, sending train cars crashing onto light rail tracks below. Authorities said there were no reports of injuries stemming from the incident, which occurred near Station Square.

The train derailed and fell onto the Port Authority tracks around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Pittsburgh Port Authority said on Twitter. They said all inbound and outbound trail services had been suspended.

Port Authority crews were heading to the scene to assess the damage, Adam Brandolph of Pittsburgh Port Authority told CBS News. He said it was too early to tell what caused the derailment.

Station Square right now. We are working. To establish bus shuttles to get riders to/from the South Hills. pic.twitter.com/UO9qGG3ZW4 — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

The Norfolk Southern train was transporting boxes of mouthwash and there were no hazardous materials involved, CBS Pittsburgh reports. The company said in a statement that its top priority is public safety and said it was coordinating with first responders.