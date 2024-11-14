Watch CBS News
Dramatic video shows Phoenix police smash sunroof, saving man from car submerged in pool

By Aliza Chasan

/ CBS News

Video shows police saving man from car in pool
Dramatic video shows Phoenix police saving man from car submerged in pool 00:26

Phoenix police on Tuesday released dramatic video of an officer rescuing a man who they say drove his car into a pool. 

The video shows the car was fully submerged in the water when the officer arrived after bystanders had called 911 to report someone had driven into the pool. The officer removed some of his gear and got into the pool, where he climbed onto the top of the car, smashed the sunroof and pulled out the unidentified driver, who was wearing a yellow safety vest.

 "I got you, I got you, got you," the officer can be heard saying on body camera video. "Anybody else in there?"

The rescued man was the only person in the car. He told police he'd ended up in the pool after he accidentally stepped on the gas too hard. The man was taken to a hospital after the rescue. 

"Thanks to the swift and courageous response of the officer, the man's life was saved," police said in a Facebook post. 

The incident happened at an apartment complex swimming pool early on Oct. 31, according to CBS News affiliate KPHO.

