Off-duty Philly firefighter dies at New Jersey triathlon
Cape May, N.J. — An off-duty Philadelphia firefighter has died at a Cape May triathlon, fire officials confirm to CBS Philadelphia. The firefighter was competing Sunday morning in the Escape the Cape Triathlon.
It is unclear how the off-duty firefighter died at this time.
The triathlon consists of a 1-mile swim, a 23-mile bike ride and a 5-mile run. Swimmers began jumping off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry around 8:30 a.m. Sunday for the first leg.
Another Philadelphia firefighter also died Sunday morning from long-term medical issues.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel announced the news in a tweet.
The identities of the firefighters have not been released at this time.