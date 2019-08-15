Officials giving update on Philadelphia shooting that left 6 officers wounded

Authorities in Philadelphia are giving an update Thursday afternoon on the hourslong shootout that left six police officers wounded. Officers serving a narcotics warrant Wednesday afternoon were ambushed by a gunman who barricaded himself inside a rowhouse.

More than seven hours later, 36-year-old Maurice Hill surrendered to police. He is expected to face multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.