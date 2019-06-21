Philadelphia refinery fire and explosion caught on video by commuters

Philadelphia -- Officials in Philadelphia confirmed an early morning fire at a 150-year-old refinery complex on Friday. A Philadelphia Fire Department spokeswoman confirmed reports of a fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in south Philadelphia.

Moments before the explosion pic.twitter.com/kZ7ButGVwM — Jonathan Triboletti (@JonnyTriBBz6) June 21, 2019

Social media posts showed huge flames, and at least one massive fireball rising into the sky after an apparent explosion at the refinery shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.

CBS Philly KYW-TV reported the refinery has its own fire brigade. No injuries were immediately reported and CBS Philly said the fire was contained by about 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the blaze was unclear. It was the second fire at the refinery in one month, following a June 10 fire in which no injuries were reported.

Multiple local bus routes were diverted because of the fire and sections of I-95 and I-76 were also closed for a while.

The complex produces about 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily. Philadelphia Energy Solutions says the oil refining complex is the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.