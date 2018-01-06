Philadelphia fire leaves 2 dead, including firefighter

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities said a firefighter and a civilian have died after a fire ripped through a home in North Philadelphia, CBS Philadelphia reports. Flames broke out around 9 a.m. on Saturday and quickly grew to a two-alarm fire.

Lt. Matt LeTourneau, 42, died inside the home, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced Saturday. LeTourneau was seriously injured when the interior of the home collapsed. He was rescued by fellow firefighters and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Our hearts are breaking," Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said in statement. "And we are without words."

Authorities said one person inside the home also was killed in the blaze. Another person from a neighboring home was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said two other firefighters were also injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered serious.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Jessie Wilson said weather conditions made the firefighting efforts extra difficult.

"Frozen hydrants, difficulty in access. There is snow on the ground so it is difficult to advance hose lines, it's difficult to throw ladders, so I can't say enough about the heroic efforts of the fire department," Wilson said.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in a little more than an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The city's Red Paw Emergency Relief Team posted an image of firefighters battling the blaze on Twitter.