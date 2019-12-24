Police say 200 people arrested, high-powered weapons seized in Philadelphia drug bust

Police have arrested more than 200 people and seized several high-powered weapons after a major drug bust in North Philadelphia, CBS Philly reports. The arrests happened over the course of several days.

Officials reportedly received tips from people in the city's Fairhill and Kensington neighborhoods about drug deals happening right before their eyes. Police said 200 people were arrested on drugs and weapons violations.

Police, working with federal drug enforcement agents and the FBI, confiscated drugs including cocaine, crack, marijuana, heroin and other hard drugs with a street value of more than $600,000. They also seized almost $150,000 in cash.

Inspector Joseph Fredericksdorf of the Philadelphia Police narcotics bureau said drug dealers were "upping their game, so to speak," by arming themselves with "military-style weapons."

He said removing 21 guns off the streets will have the biggest impact on the neighborhoods.

"These guns won't be used in future shootings, obviously. So we look at that as a win," he said.