The 2019 PGA Championship: How to watch, tee times and pairings for first round play

The 2019 PGA Championship begins on Thursday at The Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, with final round play scheduled for Sunday, May 19. This will be the 101st incarnation of the tournament and the first PGA Championship to take place in May since 1949, as the tournament has usually been played in August.

Some of the greatest golfers in the world will be competing for a winning purse of nearly $2 million and the famed Wanamaker Trophy, which was hoisted last year by Brooks Koepka, who defeated Tiger Woods by two strokes in final round play.

When is the 2019 PGA Championship?

What: The 2019 PGA Championship Tournament



The Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York TV channels: TNT (Rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday) and TNT and CBS (Rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday)

How to watch live coverage on TV and online

Rounds 1 and 2, from 1 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday and 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Rounds 3 and 4 , from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday CBS: Round 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Round 4 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. CBS' Jim Nantz hosts on your local CBS station



The full schedule for the tournament can be found here. Live stream : You can watch Rounds 3 and 4 of the PGA Championship Saturday and Sunday on CBS All Access – start a free trial. These rounds will also stream on fuboTV—start a free trial. First and second round play livestreams at PGA.com.

: You can watch Rounds 3 and 4 of the PGA Championship Saturday and Sunday on CBS All Access – start a free trial. These rounds will also stream on fuboTV—start a free trial. First and second round play livestreams at PGA.com. CBS Sports stream: Follow the updated leaderboard and extra video feeds on the CBS Sports mobile app.

Follow online: Check CBS Sports for complete updates.

This will be the first time Bethpage has hosted the PGA Championship, though the famed Long Island-based Black Course was home to the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens, with Tiger Woods winning the former over Phil Mickelson in a memorable battle.

This year could be one of the most talented fields to ever play in the tournament, as the legendary Woods enters after his historic Masters win, while No. 1 player in the world Dustin Johnson ties off along with defending champion Koepka, and Jordan Spieth, who is attempting to complete a career Grand Slam.

Tee times and pairings



Here are pairings and tee times for some of the more popular players in the tournament this year, according to the PGA's Tour official website (all times EDT). As keeping with tradition, the past three major winners are paired up, with Masters champion Tiger Woods playing with Open champion Francesco Molinari and the aforementioned Koepka.

7:40 a.m. off No. 10: Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott.

8:02 a.m. off No. 10: Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose.

8:24 a.m. off No. 10: Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods.

1:16 p.m. off No. 1: Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth.

1:38 p.m. off No. 1: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day.