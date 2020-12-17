Pfizer vaccine vials contain excess doses, surprising hospitals and pharmacists

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears to be in slightly less short supply than was originally thought.

Hospitals around the country this week got their first shipments of vials of the groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine, which was jointly developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech and is the first that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Adminsitration. Many hospitals have quickly discovered that the vials they were told contained five doses actually had enough for six, or in some cases seven doses.

"As we know, this Pfizer vaccine is in extremely short supply at this point, so the fact that there are these extra unexplained doses in the vials is good news," Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, and internal medicine physician at California Pacific Medical Center, told CBS News' Errol Barnett.

Kevin Fearon, who is the chief operating office of Absolute Pharmacy, told CBS MoneyWatch that it is not usual for vaccine manufacturers to include some overfill with the doses. "It happens with the flu vaccine all the time," Fearon said. "The public may be surprised by this, but it is common practice."

Nonetheless, vaccine administrators and pharmacists say that while "overfill" is common, not every manufacturer tends to supply it. Some medical pros said they were surprises Pfizer didn't tell them in advance to expect extra supply in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine.

California Pacific Medical Center's Ungerleider, for instance, said she and her staff were initially confused by the extra doses. "But the FDA has said that given the public health emergency that we're in, it is acceptable to use every last bit left over in each vial," Ungerleider said. "The only thing that's really important, though, is if people are able to get a first dose that there is enough vaccine so that they have a second shot waiting for them when they return in a few weeks."

The potential problem, Fearon said, is that some portion of a vaccine can stick to the walls of the barrel of a syringe. And different syringe barrels create more waste than others.

The federal government's Operation Warp Speed does send along a package of syringes and other supplies hospitals and pharmacies need to prepare and administer the vaccines. But Operation Warp Speed procured its supplies from various manufacturer, so not all of the syringes included in the packets are the same.

"I have heard from other hospitals that there is overfill but it is not consistent," said Fearon. "Sometimes there is an extra does, sometimes there is more than that."

What's more, the government only included 5 extra syringes for every shipment of 100 doses. Hospital administrators say that as of now they have the extra syringes on hand, but that if there is actually six doses in every vial instead of five, they may quickly run out of the needed syringes.

"The general sense is that wow this is great," said Azra Behlim, who is in charge of the pharmacy operations at Vizient, a purchasing manager for hospitals. "But if we are going to be able to get this out, there is going to have to be an amping up of the supplies on hand."

As of now, the FDA and Pfizer are giving slightly different guidance. Pfizer in a statement said it was not providing advice on what administrators should do with the extra doses. But it recommended against mixing excess doses from two vials, meaning if there was not enough extra dose in one vial, then the remaining should be thrown away.

"The amount of vaccine remaining in the multidose vial after removal of 5 doses can vary, depending on the type of needles and syringes used," the Pfizer statement said. "Vaccinators need to consult their institution's policies for the use of multidose vials."

The FDA on the other hand is telling hospitals to go ahead and use the extra doses if they have them.

Pfizer declined to answer additional questions from CBS MoneyWatch as to why there is excess and why their guidance differs from the FDA's advice.

Fearon said his pharmacy, which specializes in long-term care facilities, got its first doses on Thursday morning. It will begin administering them in nursing homes on Friday. Fearon wasn't aware yet if his team will have extra doses as well. But if they do, he is planning to administer them.

"It means we will be able to stretch the supply further," said Fearon. "It's not going to lead to waste."