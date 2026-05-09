Péter Magyar sworn in as Hungary's prime minister, ending Viktor Orbán's rule

Hungary's Péter Magyar took his oath of office on Saturday to become the country's new prime minister, ending Viktor Orbán's 16 years of autocratic rule.

Magyar's center-right Tisza party defeated Orbán's nationalist-populist Fidesz in a stunning blow last month, gaining more votes and seats in Parliament than any other party in Hungary's post-Communist history.

The win, which gave Tisza a two-thirds parliamentary majority, will allow it to roll back many of the policies that gave Orbán, an ally of U.S. President Trump's administration, a reputation among his critics as a far-right authoritarian.

Peter Magyar takes the oath as Hungary's prime minister during a ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, May 9, 2026. Denes Erdos / AP

In a speech to lawmakers in Hungary's Parliament after being sworn in, Magyar said he would not use his office to "rule" Hungary, "but to serve my homeland."

"I'm not standing here because I'm different from anyone else in the country," Magyar said. "I stand here because millions of Hungarians decided that they want change. And this trust that we have received is both a weight of honor and a moral obligation, but also a wonderful feeling."

Magyar vows to clamp down on alleged corruption

Magyar has vowed to restore democratic institutions and governmental checks and balances that were heavily eroded during Orbán's rule, and to clamp down on alleged corruption.

His government is expected to transform political dynamics within the European Union, where the former prime minister had upended the bloc by frequently vetoing key decisions, most recently concerning support for neighboring Ukraine.

On Saturday, Magyar, a 45-year-old lawyer who founded Tisza in 2024 after years as an insider in Orbán's party, entered the sprawling neo-Gothic parliament building alongside 140 of his party representatives. Magyar is far more pro-EU and anti-Russia than his predecessor. He resigned from Orbán's Fidesz party in 2024, expressing deep dissatisfaction with what he said was a culture of mass corruption under Orbán's leadership.

He also holds strong conservative anti-immigration views. In the past, Magyar has said the EU needs strong border protection and that he opposes the redistribution of asylum-seekers across Europe.

Peter Magyar takes the oath as Hungary's prime minister during a ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, May 9, 2026. Denes Erdos / AP

Tisza now controls 141 seats in Hungary's 199-seat parliament. Orbán's Fidesz-KDNP coalition controls 52 seats, down from 135, while the far-right Mi Hazánk (Our Homeland) party holds six seats.

Many of the nearly 3.4 million Hungarians who voted for Tisza expect Magyar to hold Fidesz officials and their business allies accountable for the perceived misconduct of the outgoing administration.

Magyar plans to establish a National Asset Recovery and Protection Office, an authority tasked with investigating and recovering public funds misused during Orbán's tenure. He's also vowed to suspend the news services of Hungary's public broadcaster — widely seen as a mouthpiece of Orbán's party — until objectivity can be restored.

In his speech to lawmakers Saturday, Magyar referenced his intentions to hold former officials accountable for past abuses, saying voters had "given us a mandate to open a new chapter in Hungary's history."

"We must understand, however, that there can be no new beginning without reconciliation. There can be no reconciliation without justice. And there can be no justice without confronting the past," he said.

New governing party turns toward the EU

Magyar has promised to repair his country's ties with the EU, which Orbán had pushed to a breaking point, and to restore Hungary's place among Western democracies, whose standing had been called into question as Orbán drifted ever closer to Russia.

The EU flag was raised on the Parliament building's facade Saturday afternoon for the first time since Orbán's government removed it in 2014.

Unlocking about $20 billion of EU funds for Hungary frozen during Orbán's time in office over rule-of-law and corruption concerns is among the incoming prime minister's top priorities. The money is sorely needed to help jump-start Hungary's struggling economy, which has stagnated for the past four years.

Another attendee of the celebration, 27-year-old web designer Áron Farsang, said he expects the new Tisza government to restore Hungary's democratic institutions and to "lead us back toward the European Union."

"I would also really like it if we could get rid of the Russian influence as soon as possible," he said. "I'm thinking about energy dependency and their general political style."

Hungary's new national assembly has 54 women lawmakers, most from the Tisza party — more than a quarter of the total and the most in Hungary's history.

Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar, center, arrives with fellow lawmakers at the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, May 9, 2026. Denes Erdos / AP

One attendee, Andrea Szepesi, an economist from Budapest, said it was "about time" more female lawmakers held seats in Parliament. Under Orbán's rule, there were fewer women in government than in nearly all of the EU's other 26 nations.

"Finally, women are able to participate in this new, beautiful democratic system and the flourishing of the country," she told The Associated Press.

The 199 representatives took their oaths of office at around 11 a.m. local time. Orbán was not among them for the first time since Hungary's first post-Communist Parliament was formed in 1990.

Magyar earlier called on Hungarians to attend an all-day "regime-change" celebration on Kossuth Square outside Parliament to mark his inauguration and the end of the Orbán era. Thousands had already gathered in the square as the new representatives were sworn in, many waving Hungarian and EU flags and wearing Tisza T-shirts.

As the crowd watched the proceedings inside Parliament on large screens, cheers erupted whenever Magyar appeared. The new prime minister was set to address the crowd outside after the completion of Parliament's inaugural session.