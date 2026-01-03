Pete Hegseth says U.S. intervention in Venezuela is "exact opposite" of Iraq

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told "CBS Evening News" that the United States' intervention into Venezuela and the capture of its leader, Nicolás Maduro, is the "exact opposite" of the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

"We spent decades and decades and purchased in blood, and got nothing economically in return, and President Trump flips the script," Hegseth told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil.

Maduro was captured by U.S. forces and brought to New York on Saturday to face drug trafficking charges. Hegseth was among the senior Trump administration officials who oversaw the overnight U.S. military operation in Venezuela that led to Maduro's capture.

President Trump said earlier Saturday that "we're going to run the country" until there is a "safe, proper and judicious transition" of power in Venezuela, but he provided few details about what that may look like. Mr. Trump said the U.S. would "get the oil flowing."

Hegseth said that through strategic action, the U.S. can ensure it has access to "additional wealth and resources, enabling a country to unleash that without having to spend American blood."

"I mean, this was a bold and audacious move, but it was thought through," Hegseth said. "It was well orchestrated. Our military had time to set it up, to provide the resources, and then he took that bold stroke. And through it, we flipped that very dynamic, and Americans will benefit."

Hegseth told CBS News that the United States can help both the people of Venezuela and America in the Western Hemisphere by reestablishing the Monroe Doctrine — which established the tenets of U.S. foreign policy — with "peace through strength with our allies."

"And I think the hemisphere, I know the hemisphere will benefit from President Trump's bold action," Hegseth said.

When asked what's next in terms of other American adversaries around the world and what message this sends to other countries, Hegseth said it shows that Mr. Trump is a "president of action."

"This is a president of action, and you don't get peace in this dangerous world without strength," Hegseth said. "So, all around the world to take notice, American leadership is back — when he says something matters, it does, and we will take the necessary action with the full weight of the Department of War."