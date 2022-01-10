Pete Davidson shares message about how Bob Saget helped him "through some mental health stuff"

Pete Davidson mourned the loss of his friend Bob Saget on Sunday night, sharing a message about the late comedian on his friend's Instagram.

Davidson's message was written in a note and shared on his friend and collaborator Dave Sirus' Instagram page. "I don't have social media so I asked Dave if he could post this for me," Davidson wrote. Sirus wrote "King of Staten Island" with Davidson and is also a writer on "Saturday Night Live."

Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday, was "one of the nicest men on the planet," Davidson said in his statement.

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff," Davidson, 28, wrote. "He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

"I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family," the statement read.

Davidson has often been open about mental health and seeking therapy. "My therapists are really on the ball and I'm really lucky to have them in my life. I recommend that everyone go to therapy," he told ET's Lauren Zima in June 2020.

Many of Saget's co-stars and colleagues remembered him with heartfelt messages following his death at 65 years old. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," John Stamos, who starred with Saget on the long-running sitcom, "Full House," said. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played Saget's on-screen daughter on "Full House," remembered him as "the most loving, compassionate and generous man."