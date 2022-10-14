Considering pet insurance? 3 questions to ask yourself

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Considering pet insurance? Have the answers to these questions first. Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Blend Images/Getty Images

Pet insurance provides pet owners a unique opportunity to both protect their cat and dog and their bank account. For a minimal fee each month (even less if paid annually) owners can rest assured knowing that their animal is covered for routine visits and some medical emergencies and accidents, too.

The benefits of pet insurance are significant and multiple. But that doesn't mean you should pick the first provider that comes up in your research. There are questions you should consider to make sure you're choosing the most cost-effective and reliable insurance out there.

If you think you would benefit from having your furry friend insured then get started with a free quote today.

3 questions to ask about pet insurance

As you embark on the pet insurance search make sure you have the answers to the following questions ready.

How much do you want to spend?

Pet insurance is relatively inexpensive (around $15 to $40 for a cat and $30 to $70 for a dog) but, like all insurance types, the cost can rise with additional coverage. Do a realistic appraisal of what you can afford and what you are willing to pay. There are tried and tested ways to get cheap pet insurance.

You don't need to break the bank. Maybe you just need an accident-only, which will cover your pets for emergencies like broken bones or if they eat and swallow something they shouldn't have, but won't be as comprehensive as some other coverage. Know your budget and then back into a plan that works for you.

When do you plan on buying pet insurance?

Are you just looking around or are you ready to sign up today? It behooves pet owners to act quickly. That's because pet insurance - like life insurance for adults - only becomes more expensive as the pet ages. Plus, if you wait, you'll increase the possibility of your pet encountering nagging health issues (and pet insurance providers won't cover pre-existing conditions). But if you get started before those issues are known you'll be grandfathered in and won't have to worry about a lack of coverage.

Speak to a pet insurance professional today and get started with a free quote.

Which pet insurance provider do you plan on using?

Perhaps you know a provider you want to use. Fetch by The Dodo, for example, has good reviews. Spot and Lemonade pet insurance providers are also well-known. You may even be able to get a discount if you add pet insurance to services you already have with other insurance providers.

However, ultimately it's up to you to choose your pet insurance, make sure to shop around first. It's never a great idea to sign up with the first offer you get. Compare and contrast providers to ensure you're getting the most for your money. Just make sure you're doing an apples-to-apples comparison. For example, if you get a quote for a 1-year-old, 5-pound cat, then get a quote for the same age, weight and breed type from a second and third provider, too. This will ensure that you have an accurate estimate to evaluate. Start shopping around by using the table below.

The bottom line

Choosing a pet insurance provider should be easy and straightforward. But make sure you know exactly what you want - and how much you can afford - in advance. That will make the process smoother and ensure that you've bought the right protection you and your pet deserve. Start today by speaking with a pet insurance pro.