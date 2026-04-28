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A pet insurance plan could protect your dog (and your wallet) this May. Lightguard/Getty Images

Warmer temperatures and longer, sunnier days may have both dogs and their owners eager to head outside to enjoy the weather. And after a frigid winter in many parts of the country, that's understandable. But pet owners may also want to pause before they start spending more time outdoors this May, especially if they have a dog, as new activities and adventures could lead to new challenges and concerns. And those items could come with a hefty price tag.

Fortunately, there are now multiple pet insurance companies that can insure your dog, helping offset big expenses while providing peace of mind at the same time. And while pet insurance is often considered a smart purchase for dog owners throughout the year, there's a strong case to be made for applying for it now, right before your need for it may heighten.

But with many insurance companies mandating a waiting period before coverage kicks in, it can be advantageous to get started sooner rather than later. Below, we'll detail three specific reasons why pet insurance for your dog may be especially advantageous this May.

Start by getting a free pet insurance price quote here to learn more.

Why pet insurance for your dog makes sense this May

Not sure if pet insurance is worth applying for now? Here are three reasons why it may be:

Pet costs are expensive

Over $4,200. That's what the average pet owner pays annually for routine pet care, according to a new survey from pet insurance provider Healthy Paws. And that money isn't always available, with around 40% of respondents saying that they would pay for an unaffordable vet visit with a credit card.

With pet costs this high, and the resources available to pay them limited, it makes sense to get pet insurance now to offset these costs. Not only can pet insurance help reduce costs from routine care, but it can also help cut expenses tied to medical procedures and alternative treatments. And there are accident-only policies, which often come with lower premiums, that are worth exploring for owners who want protection just for emergencies. Still, with the cost of care for dogs higher than that for cats, it makes sense to get insured now, before you find yourself in need of care with no viable way to pay for it.

Compare pet insurance plans and prices here now.

Disposable income is limited

So, what happens if you're one of those owners who turn to a credit card to pay for your pet care? Chances are good that you'll get stuck with an even bigger bill in the future, thanks to the compound interest credit cards come with, not to mention the average rate of around 21%.

Millions of Americans are already contending with credit card debt as disposable income becomes more and more limited thanks to rising inflation and higher borrowing costs. Against this backdrop, pet insurance should be viewed less as another monthly premium and instead as a way to protect yourself from falling further into a never-ending high-rate debt cycle.

Seasonal needs may increase

Allergies. Sprains, fractures and broken bones. Sunburn and overheating. These are all valid and common issues dog owners encounter in May and the broader summer season, some of which will inevitably require the support of a veterinarian. Pet insurance can help pay for these visits with ease. But it's important to note that it won't immediately be available as applicants will need to complete a waiting period beforehand.

So, as the likelihood of veterinarian care increases by the day, it makes sense to get started with a plan soon. Remember, too, that pet insurance premiums will only increase as your dog gets older and pre-existing medical conditions become more of a concern. Getting started promptly, however, can circumvent these valid issues.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can offer valuable financial protection for owners throughout the year, but especially so for those who own dogs and particularly this May. With annual pet costs elevated, disposable income less robust thanks to current economic pressures and seasonal allergies and injuries likely to spike soon, shopping for a cost-effective pet insurance plan could be the right move to make now. Just don't wait too much longer to act, as that waiting period will be easier to complete before your dog needs care than when they actually do.