Pet-adoption surge creates demand for "puppy nannies"

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in pet adoptions in many areas, with kennels and breeders barely able to keep up. The demand for pets coupled with ongoing travel restrictions also has a unique business booming: Pet nannies, who help transport animals to their new owners around the country.

Kristen Fallon and her kids were at New York's LaGuardia Airport to meet the newest member of their family: Rex, a mini Bernedoodle puppy. But getting tiny Rex to New York was a big pandemic problem.

"Our breeder is in Colorado. So, we couldn't exactly fly from the East Coast out to Colorado. So, you need someone to transport them," Fallon told CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave.

To the rescue came pet nanny Sue Murphy. For about $500 plus airfare, Murphy will see to it that a puppy gets VIP treatment all the way to its new home anywhere in the country.

"The minute I get the puppy, I'm in contact with my clients the entire time with pictures and videos," Murphy said.

For Rex, that meant a pickup in Montrose, Colorado, then flying to Denver and on to New York. Murphy makes about 13 trips like that a month. She says she feels safe flying and business has doubled in the past year — she even hired her husband to help out.

"It's to me not like a real job, because I just love it so much and it makes everybody so happy," Murphy said.

For Murphy, working like a dog is actually a labor of love. Murphy said it brings tears to her eyes — and to her clients' eyes. "Tears of happiness," she said.

CBS News' Kris Van Cleave contributed reporting.