1 dead, dozens injured in crush during rally at Peru soccer stadium

At least one person died and 60 others were injured in what seemed to be a crush of fans at a popular soccer team's stadium in the Peruvian capital on Friday night, authorities reported.

Police said officers rescued people trapped as a result of the influx of Alianza Lima fans in the south stands of the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium the night before their team's scheduled game against their biggest rival, Universitario.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health had reported the collapse of a wall inside the stadium. Both the police and Alianza Lima denied this in separate statements.

Relatives wait for news at the entrance of the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium on April 3, 2026. Connie FRANCE /AFP via Getty Images

Fire brigadier Marcos Pajuelo said there was at least one fatality and dozens of injured people who were taken to hospitals in the capital. He said they don't know the cause. The Ministry of Health said 60 people had been reported injured so far.

Videos broadcast by local television stations showed a large crowd of fans in the south stands amidst an explosion of fireworks. Other videos showed apparently injured people sitting in the stands inside the stadium. Photos show an ambulance outside the facility.