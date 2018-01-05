Teen killed, dozens sickened by carbon monoxide fumes in N.J. building

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- A 13-year-old girl was killed and dozens of others were sickened by carbon monoxide fumes in a building in New Jersey. According to CBS New York, 41 people — including 27 police officers — were harmed by the fumes. The teenager's identity is being withheld pending family notification. Three of her relatives were listed in critical condition as of Thursday night. Hospital officials have not provided an update on their conditions at this time.

The entire building had to be evacuated during the snowstorm. Resident Maravalla Morales was shaking hours later, but it had nothing to do with the cold.

"Six people are in the hospital and she's rather scared," an interpreter for Morales told CBS New York. "All the police were knocking very hard on the doors, telling people they had to evacuate; had to get out; couldn't be in another minute there."

"Really bad, really bad," added Miriam Herrera, whose parents live in the building. "Everybody was scared."

After the 911 call, it took first responders 60 seconds to arrive — not a minute too soon.

"They entered the building and found people unconscious in the hallway, started CPR and got occupants out of the building," said Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon.

Displaced residents were put up in a hotel.

In total, 12 apartments were affected by the incident. Authorities are working to determine if there were working carbon monoxide detectors in every unit.

The incident remains under investigation.