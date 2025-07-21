Pepsi to introduce prebiotic cola this fall after buying Poppi

PepsiCo is introducing a new prebiotic soda this fall geared toward health-conscious customers.

The food and beverage company said Monday that the new product is designed to meet changing consumer needs and offer "more functional ingredients." The new drink, which will come in cola and cherry vanilla flavors, will contain five grams of cane sugar, three grams of prebiotic fiber and no artificial sweeteners, while a single serving will have 30 calories, according to Pepsi.

"Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we're known for delivering," Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S., said in a statement.

The new cola will be available for purchase online this fall and in stores next year, Pepsi said.

The product announcement comes only months after Pepsi acquired Poppi, which is marketed as a healthier alternative for soda lovers, for nearly $2 billion. The low-calorie soda contains a mix of prebiotics, fruit juice and apple cider.

The prebiotic and probiotic food and drink sector has grown quickly in recent years as consumers increasingly seek out gut-healthy, flavorful alternatives to soda. According to consulting firm Future Market Insights, the prebiotic soda market was valued at $262 million in 2024. Global sales are expected to grow 7.6% over the next 10 years.

Pepsi is moving to introduce healthier offerings to boost lagging soda sales. On an earnings call last week, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company will introduce protein-enhanced versions of its snacks and new protein beverages this year. He also said Pepsi will relaunch Lay's potato chips and Tostitos tortilla chips without artificial colors or ingredients.

"I think protein is clearly a subsegment in our food and beverages categories that is growing fast," Laguarta said in the July 17 call. "Consumers are adopting protein solutions in the diet at a pace that was not the case in a few months back, a few years back."

