Bomb found at industrial plant in Peoria, Illinois; rendered safe by police

A bomb found near an industrial building in Peoria, Illinois, has necessitated all residents in a 1-mile radius to immediately evacuate, authorities said.

Peoria police said a suspicious package was found near a BioUrja ethanol plant, at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, and that hours later it was determined to be a "credible threat."

"Notifications were sent out with an evacuation order in the one-mile blast radius" from the BioUrja facility, police chief Brad Dixon said early Saturday.

Dixon added the package was "rendered safe" at 9:12 p.m., but searches continued for other possible devices throughout the wider area.

"The area of BioUrja has not been rendered safe, just the package that was on site. It's a large facility, there's going to be an exhaustive search," he said at a press conference.

FBI Special Agent Ryan Presley told reporters his office deployed personnel to work alongside the Peoria Police Department, Peoria Fire Department, Peoria County Sheriff's Department, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office and Illinois State Police.

"We are currently investigating this incident with all of our partners. While it is early in the investigation, know this: we will work tirelessly to identify the individual responsible and bring them to justice," Presley said.

The mayor of Peoria, Rita Ali, said in an interview with WMBD News late Friday that the facility is "a plant that has ethanol and highly combustible types of chemicals, and so that's what alarms us."

In a post on Facebook, Peoria Police Department advised those needing shelter to go to the nearby Manual Academy.

Peoria is located in central Illinois, about 75 miles north of Springfield and 150 miles southwest of Chicago. The BioUrja plant is located along the Illinois River in the southern part of the city.