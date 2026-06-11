Pentagon "hazardous materials incident" prompts partial lockdown, evacuation

The Pentagon is on lockdown Thursday after hazmat crews were deployed for what authorities described as a "hazardous materials incident."

In a social media post, the Arlington County Fire Department said emergency units, including its hazardous materials team, were "operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA's Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident."

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that a shelter-in-place was in effect for affected areas.

"The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants," Parnell said. "Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance."

Two sources confirmed some floors have had to evacuate while others are being told to shelter in place.

Shortly before 11 a.m. ET, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency sent an email to Pentagon personnel to shelter in place in four corridors from the second to the fifth floors. All staff were told to comply with the directive, according to the email, which was reviewed by CBS News. Staff were told to move in person meetings to virtual meetings.