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Pentagon "hazardous materials incident" prompts partial lockdown, evacuation

By
Stephen Smith
Managing Editor
Stephen Smith is a managing editor for CBSNews.com based in New York. A Washington, D.C. native, Steve was previously an editorial producer for the Washington Post, and has also worked in Los Angeles, Boston and Tokyo.
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Stephen Smith,
Eleanor Watson
CBS News Reporter
Eleanor Watson is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer covering the Pentagon.
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Eleanor Watson,
James LaPorta
James LaPorta
National security coordinating producer
James LaPorta is the national security coordinating producer for the CBS News' Washington bureau. He is a former U.S. Marine veteran infantryman and veteran of the Afghanistan war.
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James LaPorta

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The Pentagon is on lockdown Thursday after hazmat crews were deployed for what authorities described as a "hazardous materials incident."

In a social media post, the Arlington County Fire Department said emergency units, including its hazardous materials team, were "operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA's Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident."

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that a shelter-in-place was in effect for affected areas.

"The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants," Parnell said. "Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance."

Two sources confirmed some floors have had to evacuate while others are being told to shelter in place. 

Shortly before 11 a.m. ET, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency sent an email to Pentagon personnel to shelter in place in four corridors from the second to the fifth floors. All staff were told to comply with the directive, according to the email, which was reviewed by CBS News. Staff were told to move in person meetings to virtual meetings. 

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