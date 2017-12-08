84-year-old Pennsylvania man fatally shoots suspected burglar

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. -- One home invasion suspect is dead and a second suspect is on the run after breaking into a man's home overnight in Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

It all started around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at Don Lutz's home. The 84-year-old, who sleeps with his gun under his pillow, said he was woken up by the sounds of shattering glass and two intruders barging through his front door. He said he got out of bed, and was confronted by one of the suspects.

"Woken up to them busting in on my front door, and I went out in the hallway in the dark, and I met this one guy, and he went to grab me and that's when I shot him," Lutz said.

The man who was shot died on the kitchen floor. Lutz said he then got into a scuffle with the second intruder, who was eventually able to run from the home. He's still on the loose.

"Oh yeah, I would have shot him. They dropped the gun out of my hands, it was laying on the floor. I would have shot him, too," Lutz said.

Ellwood City Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident. Lutz was taken to the police station where he was questioned and investigators were at the scene collection evidence.

"At this time, it appears to be justified. We will take the evidence and go review it with the District Attorney's Office and determine, let him make the final determination," Ellwood City Police Lt. David Kingston told the station.

The homeowner said police never found the bullet inside his home, but they did find one casing. He said he hopes they catch the second suspect fast.