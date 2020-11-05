Watch Live: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf gives update on election

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is holding a press conference Thursday to give an update on the election in the state, which CBS News still considers a toss-up.

As of Thursday morning, President Trump had 50.4% of the vote in Pennsylvania compared to Joe Biden's 48.3%, with 89% of the vote counted.

Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential, a fact illustrated by their frequent visits during the campaign. Mr. Trump visited Pennsylvania 13 times, while Biden made 16 trips, and both were here on the eve of the election.

Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. The lawsuits, filed Wednesday, contest ballot counting in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

The Trump campaign said it is calling for a halt in counting in Pennsylvania until it is given "meaningful" access in numerous locations and permitted to review ballots that have already been opened and processed.

In a statement Thursday, Wolf reaffirmed his commitment to counting every vote, saying "no amount of intimidation will stop our dedicated election officials in our municipalities."

"As a country and a commonwealth, we must reject efforts to intimidate election workers and prevent votes from being counted," he said.

-Contributing: The Associated Press