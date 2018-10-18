Feds subpoena Pennsylvania dioceses in Catholic clergy sex abuse investigation

PHILADELPHIA — The Justice Department has issued subpoenas to at least five of the eight dioceses in Pennsylvania as part of a federal probe into child sexual abuse inside the Roman Catholic Church. The Associated Press, citing two people familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to speak publicly, reports the subpoenas are seeking a trove of sensitive files and testimony from church leaders.

Representatives from the Dioceses of Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg, Allentown and Greensburg told CBS News they had received federal subpoenas and will cooperate with the investigation. The Diocese of Philadelphia confirmed to CBS Philadelphia it had received a federal subpoena to produce certain documents.

"The Diocese will cooperate fully with the request, just as it cooperated fully with the information requests related to the statewide Grand Jury," the Allentown Diocese said in a statement. "The Diocese sees itself as a partner with law enforcement in its goal to eliminate the abuse of minors wherever it may occur in society."

BREAKING: The Diocese of Allentown is first to publicly acknowledge its receipt of a subpoena from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wuCsLqNuvE — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 18, 2018

The Diocese of Erie said its attorney is "in conversation with the Department of Justice."

The Diocese of Greensburg said, "This subpoena is no surprise considering the horrific misconduct detailed in the statewide grand jury report. Survivors, parishioners and the public want to see proof that every diocese has taken sweeping, decisive and impactful action to make children safer. We see this as another opportunity for the Diocese of Greensburg to be transparent." It added: "The diocese will fully cooperate with this federal subpoena and will provide all the information requested, including details about the 15,000 people in the last 15 years who the diocese has background checked and trained to recognize the signs of abuse – along with our zero tolerance policy for any violation of the Code of Pastoral Conduct."

"It's groundbreaking if we're going to see one of the U.S. attorneys pursuing the Catholic cases," said Marci Hamilton, a University of Pennsylvania professor and chief executive of Child USA, a nonprofit think tank focused on preventing child abuse. "The federal government has so far been utterly silent on the Catholic cases."

The subpoenas follow a scathing state grand jury report in August that detailed hundreds of allegations of children being sexually abused by 300 "predator priests" in dioceses across Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro concluded that no state charges could be filed because of legal time limits.

"The abuse scarred every diocese. The cover up was sophisticated. The church protected the institution at all costs," Shapiro said when the report was released in August.

The grand jury scrutinized abuse allegations in dioceses that minister to more than half the state's 3.2 million Catholics. Its report echoed the findings of many earlier church investigations around the country in its description of widespread sexual abuse by clergy and church officials' concealment of it.

According to the people who spoke to the AP, U.S. Attorney William McSwain of Philadelphia, who issued the federal subpoenas, wants to know if priests, bishops, seminarians or others committed any federal crimes.

He demanded the bishops turn over any evidence that anyone in their ranks took children across state lines for illicit purposes; sent sexual images or messages via phone or computer; instructed anyone not to contact police; reassigned suspected predators; or used money or other assets as part of the scandal.

The grand jury subpoenas also seek documents stored in "Secret Archives," ''Historical Archives" or "Confidential Files," and records related to the dioceses' organizational charts, finances, insurance coverage, clergy assignments and treatment of priests, according to the AP's sources.

A representative for McSwain declined to comment to the AP, as did a Justice Department spokeswoman. The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It's a courageous move, whenever prosecutors take on something that there's no precedent for, that is uncertain. You're investing resources with potentially no return. But it needs to be done," said David Hickton, the former U.S. attorney in western Pennsylvania who considered accusing the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese of criminal or civil racketeering in 2016 but left office before the investigation was completed. The diocese eventually settled with his successor, signing a consent decree promising to make reforms.