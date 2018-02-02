Pence delivers remarks at Rick Saccone event

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday delivered remarks at an event for Rick Saccone, the GOP nominee running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pennsylvania, which is being held on March 13. Conor Lamb is the Democratic candidate running for the seat.

Pence urged Pennsylvania voters to turn out at the polls next month. He argued that with Saccone in office, Congress would end budget cuts to the nation's armed forces and would pass funding to build a border wall.

The vice president attacked the Democratic challenger for not revealing his positions on issues such as Obamacare.