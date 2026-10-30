Peltola says she "knew nothing about" the other Dan Sullivan as ballot controversy roils Alaska Senate race

Juneau, Alaska — Democratic Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola told supporters Thursday she is "not interested in tricking voters," after two days of intense questions about how a man with the same first and last name as her Republican opponent ended up on the ballot.

The state's toss-up Senate contest has drawn nationwide scrutiny since The New York Times alleged Thursday that operatives linked to Peltola's campaign helped recruit a candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan — who has the same first and last name as GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan. The Justice Department has sued to potentially block the election from being certified if the senator loses due to "voter confusion," and it issued subpoenas in a separate criminal probe.

In a rally at the state capital of Juneau on Thursday, Peltola offered some of her fullest public remarks on the controversy, denying any connection to Daniel J. Sullivan.

"I just want to clear the air. I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent. That is all I have ever known about. I am not interested in tricking voters. I know I can beat Dan Sullivan," she told supporters.

Peltola decried the "smears and attacks" she said she has faced.

"I just feel like I'm dodging bullets left and right, you know? Just, you know, with all the nonsense," said Peltola, who previously represented Alaska in the House. "And when did The New York Times become the National Enquirer? Inquiring minds want to know."

She vowed to "stay focused on affordability, affordability, affordability."

Daniel J. Sullivan's presence on Alaska's ballot has frustrated Republicans for months, with Sen. Sullivan calling him a "sham candidate" intended to confuse voters and siphon votes away from the incumbent Republican. The other Sullivan, a retired teacher, has denied those allegations in the past, insisting he is genuinely interested in running.

State courts in Alaska allowed the other Sullivan to stay on the ballot. The Justice Department filed suit last week, asking a federal court to intervene.

Then, the Times reported on the alleged effort by Democratic operatives to get other candidates on the ballot in Alaska, including Daniel J. Sullivan, citing a former Peltola campaign manager and text messages reviewed by the newspaper. Spokespeople for the Peltola campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee denied that they had any hand in recruiting Daniel J. Sullivan.

President Trump reacted furiously, saying Peltola and Daniel J. Sullivan should be removed from the ballot and prosecuted. "The Democrats cheated!" he said.

In addition to the Justice Department's investigation, Alaska's Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered a separate probe into "whether this scheme violated Alaska's laws and whether criminal charges or civil action are warranted." He later said in an interview that the probe could impact whether a winner is certified in next week's Senate race.

A Peltola campaign spokesperson said in response: "Dunleavy's threat to overrule the will of Alaskan voters exemplifies what Alaskans hate about partisan politics and shows why he's the least popular governor in the country. Mary won't be intimidated by Dunleavy, Sullivan, or any of their DC allies who are trying to steal this election from Alaskans before votes are counted."