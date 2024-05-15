Barge collides with Pelican Island Causeway in Texas, causing damage and oil spill

A look at impact protection for bridges after Key Bridge collapse

How bridges can be protected to lessen impact

A barge has collided with the Pelican Island Causeway in Galveston, Texas, damaging the bridge, closing the roadway to all vehicular traffic and causing an oil spill.

The collision occurred at around 10 a.m. local time. Galveston officials said in a news release that there had been no reported injuries. Video footage obtained by CBS affiliate KHOU appears to show that part of the train trestle that runs along the bridge has collapsed. The barge, which the Galveston Office of Emergency Management said on social media is owned by Martin Petroleum, remains at the site of the collision.

Emergency management officials and state officials have responded to the scene, along with members of the Galveston police and fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The site of the collision. KHOU

The collision caused an oil spill in the bay, officials said in the news release. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to the spill, and will determine its extent and initiate "containment and cleanup processes," officials said. The Galveston Office of Emergency Management said that vacuum gas oil, which can be used to make transportation fuels and other by-products, had been visually confirmed in the water and said that about six and a half miles of intracoastal waterway had been closed.

The barge has a capacity of about 30,000 gallons, officials said. The amount that has leaked out is unknown.

The collision also led to a brief power outage on Pelican Island, Galveston officials said on social media. Secondary power has been restored, officials said.

The bridge connects Pelican Island, a community of about 9,000 people, to Galveston, Texas. Pelican Island is also home to Texas A&M University at Galveston.

Officials said that engineers from the Texas Department of Transportation will "inspect the roadway and determine if there is damage." The bridge will remain closed until it is deemed safe to use.

The incident comes almost seven weeks after a vessel rammed into the Key Bridge in the Port of Baltimore, killing six construction workers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.