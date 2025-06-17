Meet the NYC dad who won a Pedro Pascal look-alike contest and won a year of burritos

When George Gountas' wife couldn't bear to watch Pedro Pascal's character die on "Game of Thrones" because he looked too much like her husband, she had no idea it would one day pay off in free burritos.

The New York City father and "Daily Show" lighting designer proved his uncanny resemblance to the beloved actor was worth cold, hard cash and Mexican food when he won a Father's Day Pedro Pascal look-alike contest over the weekend, beating more than 20 competitors for $50 and a year's worth of burritos.

Gountas said he initially learned about the contest through a group text from Tyler, a stage manager at "The Daily Show," but didn't immediately commit to participating. His wife ultimately convinced him to enter just two days before the event.

A New York dad entered a Pedro Pascal look-alike contest at his wife's urging and walked away a winner Photo by Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney

"I showed her two days before, she was like, 'You're going to do this,'" Gountas said. He received styling help from a neighbor who works as a stylist and showed up to the contest without pre-registering.

"I showed up, walked on. They're like, 'You're going to win,'" he said.

The father of two daughters said he plans to maintain his Pascal-inspired look for now, despite some family resistance.

"My older daughter is kind of over it. 'When are you going to shave that mustache?'" he said. "But for now it's working."

Gountas, who describes himself as a private person without social media presence, said he's enjoying the attention and hopes Pascal himself might visit "The Daily Show" someday so his wife can meet the actor.

The lighting designer used his $50 prize money to treat his family to ice cream in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood.