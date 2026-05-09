Pedestrian hit by Frontier airplane departing Denver for Los Angeles, flight safely canceled for takeoff

A Frontier plane struck a pedestrian in Denver as it was taking off for Los Angeles Friday night, according to the airline and Denver International Airport.

The plane was taking off from Denver and departing for Los Angeles, according to statements issued by Frontier Airlines and the Denver airport. There was no immediate information about the condition of the person hit by the plane.

According to Frontier, Flight 4345 struck the individual, who was on the runway during takeoff. This forced the pilots to cancel takeoff after smoke was reported in the cabin. Pilots stopped the plane, and passengers were evacuated using slides, as a precaution. No injuries were reported for anyone on the flight.

According to a statement from the airport, the crash happened just after 11:15 p.m. Denver Fire Department responded to the scene and put out what was described as a brief engine fire. Emergency crews then bused all passengers back to the airport terminal.

There were 224 passengers and seven crew members on board the Frontier airplane, an Airbus A321, at the time the plane hit the person on the runway.

CBS News Los Angeles was told the flight to Los Angeles International Airport was rescheduled, and passengers could expect to depart later Saturday morning.

Frontier says it's investigating the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified.

The cause of the crash remained undetermined, including the engine fire. Runway 17L, where the crash with the pedestrian took place, will stay closed for the investigation.