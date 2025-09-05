PBS cuts nearly 100 employees after loss of federal funding

PBS has eliminated nearly 100 jobs in recent months due to recent cuts in federal funding, according to the public media company.

The layoffs included 34 PBS staff members who were notified Thursday that their employment is ending, a PBS spokesperson told CBS News in an email.

"In this unprecedented moment, we remain focused on what matters most: ensuring our member stations can deliver quality content and services to communities across America," the spokesperson added.

The workforce reduction comes after Congress in July voted to eliminate $1.1 billion allocated to public broadcasting, leaving PBS' roughly 350 stations in a state of uncertainty. No stations have shut down so far, but many have appealed for public funding to help them stay afloat.

In another sign of its financial struggles, PBS announced last month that it slashed its budget by 21%. Board members also voted to reduce dues paid by local stations by $35 million, a move that will slow the flow of funding PBS receives from its member network.

New Jersey's public television network confirmed to CBS News last month that it was planning to cut jobs because of the decrease in state and federal funding. In Spokane, Washington, 12 of PBS affiliate KSPS' 35 staff members have either been laid off, had their hours reduced or pay cut.

PBS and NPR radio service have historically received public funding through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. But CPB, a nonprofit that supports public radio and television stations, in August said it would wind down operations after the federal funding cuts were announced.