Paul Teal, actor known for "One Tree Hill" role, dies at 35 after cancer battle

Paul Teal, an actor known for his recurring role on the TV series "One Tree Hill," died on Friday after a battle with cancer, a representative for Teal confirmed to CBS News.

"His remarkable talent, along with his gentle spirit, has left an indelible mark on all of us fortunate enough to have known him," Susan Tolar Walters of STW Talent Agency said in a statement on Monday. "The loss we feel in our hearts is immeasurable."

The actor's fiancée, Emilia Torello, shared a tribute to Teal in a Sunday Instagram post, calling him "the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man."

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love," Torello wrote in the emotional post. "You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Teal, who played Josh in the seventh season of "One Tree Hill," was also remembered by stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz.

Bush said she was "incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal. We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on ["Drama Queens" podcast] and he's such a talent."

Lenz worked with Teal on "One Tree Hill" and on a musical production of "The Notebook."

"He was too young to die. Far too young. I'm gutted," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season. Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable."

Teal also appeared in "Outer Banks" and "The Staircase." He was also part of the cast of "The Hunting Wives," which is expected to premiere in 2025.