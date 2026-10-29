Patrick Stewart, best known for "Star Trek" and "X-Men," dies at 86

Legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart, best known for his work in the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" franchises and his prolific award-winning stage career, has died at 86 years old, his spokesperson confirmed.

Stewart died at home on Wednesday, with his wife Sunny at his side, spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak said in a statement. His death followed "a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," Novak said.

"He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all," Novak said.

Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" on Jan. 13, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Stewart began his acting career doing stage plays in the United Kingdom, joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s.

Stewart's most recognizable role began in 1987, when he started playing Enterprise Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The show ran for seven seasons and also spawned four "Star Trek" films featuring Stewart as Picard and the rest of the "Next Generation" cast. Stewart later reprised the role for Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Picard," which ran for three seasons.

He also played X-Men leader Charles Xavier in over half a dozen films in the "X-Men" franchise. He reprised the role for the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday," which will be released in December 2026.

Stewart appeared in dozens of other film and television roles, including voice work on Seth MacFarlane's animated shows "Family Guy" and "American Dad." But the bulk of his work was on the stage: He was a frequent presence on Broadway and in London's West End, where he played characters from Shakespearean villains to Charles Dickens' Ebenezer Scrooge. He appeared with "X-Men" co-star Ian McKellen in "Waiting for Godot" in London in 2010, then again in New York City in 2013. He also performed his one-man version of "A Christmas Carol" frequently over the decades.

Stewart appeared in over 60 Royal Shakespeare Company productions. The company named him an "Honorary Associate Artist" to celebrate his contributions to their work. He has also been awarded three Olivier Awards for his London stage performances and received one Tony nomination for his work on Broadway.

Stewart was nominated for multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards for his on-screen roles. He won a Grammy Award in 1995 for "Best Spoken Word Album for Children."

In 2001, Queen Elizabeth II appointed Stewart an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. In 2010, Stewart received a knighthood, again from Elizabeth II, for his services to drama.

In 2023, Stewart published the memoir "Making It So." The book landed him on the New York Times' best-sellers list. He also recorded a companion audiobook.

Stewart was actively working until 2026. In addition to his role in "Avengers: Doomsday," he recorded an audiobook where he narrated and commented on all 154 of William Shakespeare's sonnets. He also had a voice role in the animated comedy "The Sheep Detectives."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.