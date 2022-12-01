Parler says Kanye West is no longer buying the social network

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, will no longer buy social media website and Twitter alternative Parler, marking the artist's latest business partnership to dissolve in the wake of his anti-semitic comments.

The proposed deal was called off "in the interest of both parties" in mid-November, according to a Thursday tweet from Parler parent company Parlement Technologies. Plans for the purchase were first announced in October.

Parler, which was founded in 2018, drew a surge of users following the 2020 presidential election, fashioning itself as a forum for conservative thought and alternative to other social media sites. When West announced the deal in October, he said that Parler was important "to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."

"The company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," the company said in a Thursday tweet.

"Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community," the company added.

Since the acquisition was announced in October, Ye has posted a series of antisemitic remarks on social media for which he has been criticized and dropped by corporate partners, including Adidas.