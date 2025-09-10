Protests in Paris and across France seek to "block everything," leading to nearly 200 arrests

Protesters blocked roads, set blazes and were met with volleys of police tear gas Wednesday in Paris and elsewhere in France, seeking to heap pressure on President Emmanuel Macron by attempting to give his new prime minister a baptism of fire.

The interior minister announced nearly 200 arrests in the first hours of the planned day of nationwide protests.

Although falling short of its self-declared intention to "Block Everything," the protest movement that started online and gathered steam over the summer caused widespread disruptions, defying an exceptional deployment of 80,000 police who broke up barricades and swiftly made arrests.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said a bus was set on fire in the western city of Rennes and that damage to a power line blocked trains on a line in the southwest. He alleged that protesters were attempting to create "a climate of insurrection."

Protesters burn objects as they gather to block the Viaduc de Calix bridge during a demonstration as part of the "Bloquons tout" ("Block everything") protest movement, in Caen, northwest France, Sept. 10, 2025. LOU BENOIST/AFP/Getty

The protesters, angry at Macron over his leadership and austerity policies, had planned to disrupt activity of all types across the country.

Two days after François Bayrou was ousted as prime minister in a parliamentary vote of no confidence and then replaced Tuesday by Sébastien Lecornu, thousands of protesters responded to online calls to disrupt the country.

The "Bloquons Tout" (Block Everything) movement had gathered momentum on social media and in encrypted chats over the summer. Its call for a day of blockades, strikes, demonstrations, and other acts of protest came as Macron — one of the movement's main targets — installed Lecornu as his fourth prime minister in just 12 months.

The movement, which has grown virally with no clear identified leadership, has a broad array of demands — many targeting contested belt-tightening budget plans that Bayrou had championed before his ouster — as well as broader complaints about inequality.

Students and protesters block the Helene Boucher high school with a barricade of burning trash cans is erected to block traffic near Place de la Nation, in Paris, France, Sept. 10, 2025, as part of the "Bloquons tout" (Block everything) movement to protest against austerity measures announced for the 2026 budget and to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's policies. Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto/Getty

Calls online for strikes, boycotts, blockades and other forms of protest on Wednesday were accompanied with appeals to avoid violence.

The spontaneity of "Block Everything" is reminiscent of the "Yellow Vest" protest movement that rocked Macron's first term as president. It started with workers camping out on traffic circles to protest a hike in fuel taxes, sporting high-visibility vests. It quickly spread to people across political, regional, social and generational divides venting their anger over perceived economic injustice and Macron's leadership.