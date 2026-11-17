Washington — Paris Hilton returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to renew pressure on House lawmakers to pass a stalled bipartisan bill that would allow victims of sexually explicit deepfakes to sue those who create or distribute the AI-generated images without their consent.

Hilton — who had an explicit video of her leaked by an ex-boyfriend when she was 19 and said more than 100,000 sexually explicit deepfakes exist of her online — shared the impact of having intimate images shared without her consent.

"Ten months ago, I stood here at the Capitol and told the world what it feels like to have your body exposed without your consent, and I asked Congress to do something about it," Hilton said outside the Capitol. "The laws aren't protecting us. And if this can happen to someone with my resources and my platform, imagine how powerless a young girl might be feeling facing this completely alone."

Hilton was joined at a news conference about the bill, titled the DEFIANCE Act, by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Republican Rep. Laurel Lee of Florida, who have cosponsored the legislation.

The bill would allow victims to recover profits made from the nonconsensual images and would establish a 10-year statute of limitations that begins once the victim discovers the violation or turns 18, whichever comes later.

"Once these images are shared, the damage can be devastating," Lee said. "Victims can face harassment, threats and lasting harm. Their relationships, educational opportunities and even careers can be affected by fake images that were created entirely without their consent."

The Senate passed the legislation by unanimous consent in January. A week later, Hilton visited Capitol Hill to urge House lawmakers to do the same, but it has languished in the lower chamber ever since.

House Speaker Mike Johnson's office did not respond to a request for comment about why the bill has stalled.

"For 10 months, this critical legislation has sat untouched in the House, just waiting to be put on the floor," Ocasio-Cortez said. "This bill has now passed unanimously in the Senate, not once but twice, in 2024 as well as earlier this year. And we have to ask, why hasn't it been brought to the House floor for a vote?" Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez said the DEFIANCE Act advocates have been engaged with the White House and they feel "very optimistic" about President Trump and the White House's openness to the legislation.

The legislation builds on a law called the Take It Down Act — championed by first lady Melania Trump — that made it a federal crime to post both authentic and deepfake intimate imagery online of a person without their consent. The law also requires social media companies and other websites to remove such imagery within 48 hours after a victim's request.

In preparation for her meetings at the Capitol, Hilton said her team researched how many congresswomen have sexual deepfakes online. She called the findings "shocking but hardly surprising."

"Of the 156 women serving in the 119th Congress, 83 have sexual deepfakes online right now," she said, adding that 50 million people have been victimized by explicit deepfakes.

Hilton then made a direct plea to Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who will be minority leader next year, to allow a vote on the bill.

"Speaker Johnson, Leader Scalise, Chairman Jordan: I am speaking directly to you. Will you allow this to continue to happen to your colleagues? How about the women in your district? How about your daughters, your wives or your sisters?" she said. "You have the power to move this legislation forward."